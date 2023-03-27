A car crash killed six young girls, including a 1-year-old infant, after they were ejected from their vehicle early Sunday on a freeway in middle Tennessee, per the AP and NBC News. Two adults were injured, one of them critically. Emergency crews found a car upside down with extensive damage when they responded about 2am to the crash site in Robertson County, said Brent Dyer, chief of the county's EMS office. First responders found six females ranging in age from 1 to 18 who'd been thrown from the car and couldn't be resuscitated.

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after apparently being ejected from the car, officials said. A man suffered minor injuries. A second vehicle whose driver wasn't hurt was found near the damaged car, officials said. Those who were killed and injured weren't immediately identified, and it wasn't clear if they were related. The crash took place on I-24 near Pleasant View and Springfield, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause.