Copperfield's New Vanishing Act: Ending Epic Run in Vegas

David Copperfield is preparing to vanish from the MGM Grand stage after a quarter-century run in Las Vegas. The resort on Thursday said the famed illusionist will give his final performance there on April 30, capping a 25-year residency that has drawn more than 7 million people from around the world. The end date still leaves 120 shows on the calendar before Copperfield's last bow, per KLAS .

In a statement on X, the 69-year-old entertainer thanked MGM and his own crew "that (literally) makes the magic happen nightly" and hinted he's not done yet, calling his next move "the largest project I've ever tackled, and the most challenging, too." Copperfield, who'd been performing in Las Vegas for five years before landing at the MGM Grand, is an Emmy winner and the first living illusionist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

MGM Grand President Mike Neubecker praised the "larger-than-life production" and wished Copperfield well on his next chapter. KSNV reports that people who have tickets for Copperfield shows beyond April will receive refunds. The Guardian, meanwhile, reported last month on what the FBI has called a "clear connection" between the magician and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Copperfield has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and his legal team has insisted he "was not a friend of Jeffrey Epstein."