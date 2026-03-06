Cops: He Killed 3 Women for Their Cars, Money

The details are filling in about a triple homicide in remote Utah in which three women were slain in two separate locations. The suspect in custody, 22-year-old Ivan Miller, told authorities he killed the women because he needed money and transportation, according to court documents cited by NBC News. He said "it had to be done," though "he did not like to do it," according to the charging documents. How things unfolded:

Authorities say Miller first killed 86-year-old Margaret Oldroyd on Wednesday at her home in Lyman, per Fox13. He told police that he slept in her shed Tuesday night, snuck into her house when she left on an errand the following day, and shot her when she returned and sat down to watch TV. He allegedly took her Buick LeSabre.