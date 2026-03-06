US | Utah Cops: He Killed 3 Women for Their Cars, Money Ivan Miller, 22, confesses to the triple slayings in Utah By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 6, 2026 7:52 AM CST Copied This image released by the Pagosa Springs, Colo., Police Department on Thursday, March 5, 2026, shows Ivan Miller. (Pagosa Springs Police Department via AP) The details are filling in about a triple homicide in remote Utah in which three women were slain in two separate locations. The suspect in custody, 22-year-old Ivan Miller, told authorities he killed the women because he needed money and transportation, according to court documents cited by NBC News. He said "it had to be done," though "he did not like to do it," according to the charging documents. How things unfolded: Authorities say Miller first killed 86-year-old Margaret Oldroyd on Wednesday at her home in Lyman, per Fox13. He told police that he slept in her shed Tuesday night, snuck into her house when she left on an errand the following day, and shot her when she returned and sat down to watch TV. He allegedly took her Buick LeSabre. Miller told authorities that he wanted a different vehicle, and that he drove to nearby Capitol Reef National Park and parked near a trail. He allegedly shot Linda Dewey, 65, and her niece Natalie Graves, 34, as they exited their Subaru, then took their vehicle and credit cards. He also allegedly stabbed Dewey. The women's husbands later found their bodies and called authorities. Investigators traced a key fob from the Subaru to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where Miller was arrested around 2:45am Thursday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated murder. It does not appear any of the victims knew Miller. Miller told authorities that before the killings, he had struck an elk with his own truck and was without a way to get home to where he lived in Iowa, per the AP. Read These Next Trump fires Kristi Noem It's reportedly tense right now in White House over gas prices. Missile allegedly fired at Turkey brings talk of NATO's Article 5. Man explains reason why his sister ditched her dog at airport. Report an error