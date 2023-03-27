Grimes Says Daughter's Name Is Now 'Y'—or '?'

It's about 'curiosity, the eternal question'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 27, 2023 4:21 PM CDT
Grimes Says Daughter's Name Is Now 'Y'—or '?'
Grimes and Elon Musk attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.   (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The baby sister of X Æ A-XII now apparently has a new name. Grimes says she has renamed Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, her second child with Elon Musk, Page Six reports. "She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that)" the Canadian singer tweeted Thursday, adding that the name is about "curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."

Y was born via surrogate in December 2021 and Grimes disclosed her existence in March the following year after she was heard crying during a Vanity Fair interview. At the time, she said Y was a nickname and Exa was a compromise, because she had been fighting for the name Odysseus Musk. Grimes tweeted a photo of herself alongside a rare photo of her daughter last week, NME reports. Both had matching red onesies and green-yellow hair. "Normally we post her for her privacy but she's fairly unrecognizable here since (she's) channeling Goku or smthn," Grimes wrote. (Read more Grimes stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X