Grimes Says Daughter's Name Is Now 'Y'—or '?'

The baby sister of X Æ A-XII now apparently has a new name. Grimes says she has renamed Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, her second child with Elon Musk, Page Six reports. "She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that)" the Canadian singer tweeted Thursday, adding that the name is about "curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."

Y was born via surrogate in December 2021 and Grimes disclosed her existence in March the following year after she was heard crying during a Vanity Fair interview. At the time, she said Y was a nickname and Exa was a compromise, because she had been fighting for the name Odysseus Musk. Grimes tweeted a photo of herself alongside a rare photo of her daughter last week, NME reports. Both had matching red onesies and green-yellow hair. "Normally we post her for her privacy but she's fairly unrecognizable here since (she's) channeling Goku or smthn," Grimes wrote. (Read more Grimes stories.)