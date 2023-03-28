Rand Paul Staffer 'Brutally Attacked' in DC

Staffer suffered life-threatening injuries in stabbing attack
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 28, 2023 1:03 AM CDT
Rand Paul Staffer Stabbed Multiple Times in DC Attack
Committee ranking member Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration, during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee full committee hearing on Shogan's nomination on Capitol Hill in Washington,...   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

One of Rand Paul's congressional staffers was left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Washington, DC, Saturday as he left a restaurant. The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident in the 1300 block of H Street at 5:17pm, the department says in a statement cited by the Hill. Fox News reports that's less than a mile and a half from the US Capitol. The staffer suffered a punctured lung and potential brain bleeding, CBS News reports. On Monday, DC man Glynn Neal, 42, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill. The suspect and the victim did not know each other, and the victim said the attack appeared random, telling police the suspect did not say anything to him before stabbing him.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, DC. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions,” Paul said in his own statement Monday. "We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery." (Read more Washington DC stories.)

