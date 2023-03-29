Jeremy Renner on Accident: 'I'd Do It Again'

Jeremy Renner almost died in a January snowplow incident, and "I'd do it again," he tells Diane Sawyer in an interview set to air April 6, "because it was going right at my nephew." ABC News on Wednesday shared the trailer for "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview—A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph."

"Do you remember the pain?" Sawyer asks at one point. Renner gives this reply, "Oh, all of it, yeah, I was awake through every moment." The actor says he broke more than 30 bones when the 7-ton snowcat snowplow machine ran over him as he tried to safeguard his nephew, and that he "chose to survive" in its aftermath.

ABC News reports the special also features interviews with family members including the nephew ("I didn't think he was alive," he chokes out) as well as snapshots from Renner's recovery journey. Renner gets choked up at times himself, like when Sawyer references him signing "I'm sorry" to his family. But he sounds wholly optimistic: "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium." (Read more Jeremy Renner stories.)