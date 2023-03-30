7 CHP Officers, Nurse Charged With Manslaughter in LA Man's Death

In March of 2020, Edward Bronstein was pulled over on a Los Angeles freeway by a California Highway Patrol officer who suspected he was driving drunk. Within hours, the 38-year-old was dead at a CHP station, and now the seven CHP officers involved in the incident, as well as a nurse, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. All seven officers were also charged with assault under color of authority, and are on administrative leave, the Los Angeles Times reports. A 16-minute video recorded by one of the officers, which was released last year as part of a civil trial over Bronstein's death, shows him pleading with officers that he can't breathe as they attempt to do a blood draw, KTLA reports.

After a struggle with officers who were ordering him to comply with the blood draw as he initially refused, Bronstein eventually said he would, and repeated, "I promise," but one of the officers can be heard telling him it's "too late" as the officers surround the handcuffed man and hold him down with their body weight. As his blood was being drawn, he told officers, "I can't breathe," then became unresponsive. Ten minutes allegedly went by before anyone attempted lifesaving measures, though officers could be seen slapping the side of his head and checking for a pulse as they attempted to get him to come to. Sources say the nurse was charged because prosecutors believe she failed to provide Bronstein with adequate medical care. (Read more California Highway Patrol stories.)