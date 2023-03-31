On Thursday, there was plenty of reaction circulating on the indictment of former President Trump, including emotional responses from his two oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. That same evening, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also gave an impassioned speech in support of the former president, begging viewers to fork over cash to help Trump with his legal woes. "You need to help this man, Donald J. Trump," Graham pleaded to Fox News viewers during his appearance on Sean Hannity's prime-time program. "He spent more money on lawyers than most people spend on campaigns. They're trying to bleed him dry."

Per the Hill, Graham called the case against Trump "legal voodoo," asked people to pray for the former president, then gave the URL to Trump's campaign website and added, "Give the president some money to fight this bull---! This is going to destroy America!" The outlet notes that Trump's campaign went hard on fundraising right after the news of his indictment was announced, with a campaign email forecasting that the "witch hunt" would "backfire massively" on President Biden, who wasn't involved in the Manhattan grand jury's decision to indict Trump.

Graham has had a roller-coaster relationship with Trump. During the 2016 campaign season the senator famously decried the then-candidate for the GOP nomination, tweeting, "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it." The day after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Graham delivered a passionate speech on the Senate floor, proclaiming that his "journey" with Trump had ended. "I hate it to end this way," he said. "All I can say is, count me out. Enough is enough." A little more than a month later, Graham appeared to be "all in" with Trump again, per the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina made the talk-show rounds on Friday, noting during a Good Morning America appearance that Trump won't be handcuffed when he turns himself in next week, per Newsweek. "As far as a mugshot's concerned, perp walk ... I'm sure they'll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him," Tacopina said. "But ... I don't think they're going to allow this to become a circus, as much as humanly possible." Tacopina also appeared on CBS Mornings. (Read more Lindsey Graham stories.)