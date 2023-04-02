Donors Quickly Respond to Trump Indictment

Donald Trump's presidential campaign had been preparing for his indictment, and the work paid off. More than $4 million in donations poured in over the first 24 hours after the news broke, Axios reports. And another $1 million came in over the next 24 hours. Fundraising pitches began before the indictment, with emails going out over Trump's name saying, "this could be the last time I write to you before a possible indictment comes down." In the 24 hours after the revelation, at least six email pitches were sent.

More than one-fourth of the initial haul was given by first-time donors, the campaign said, which reported that it received 16,000 new volunteer sign-ups, per NBC News. "There's a whole new group of Trump supporters who are angered by what they see as this political persecution," said Jason Miller of the Trump campaign. Other Republicans are fundraising on the matter, too, per Yahoo News. Ohio Sen. JD Vance, though he was just elected in the midterms, asked donors to "step up for President Trump and put America First." Democrats are jumping in, as well. California Rep. Adam Schiff solicited contributions "to help us prepare for Trump's inevitable attacks—and ensure we defend the rule of law." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)