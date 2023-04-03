Eye Drops Recall: Deaths, Blindness, Now an FDA Inspection

Eyedrops tainted with a highly drug-resistant bacteria have now been linked to three deaths in the US, prodding FDA inspectors to visit the India-based manufacturer of EzriCare artificial tears. CBS News cites government records that show dozens of problems were flagged during the Feb. 20 to March 2 inspection of Global Pharma Healthcare, including a "black, brown greasy deposit" on a bottle-filling machine, surfaces that weren't sterilized, ingredient verification checks that weren't conducted, and "discolored, worn-out" protective booties. More:

What's the source of the bacteria? It remains a little murky, per CBS. Initially, the bacteria was only found in opened bottles of Global Pharma's drops and testing on still-sealed bottles came back negative. But the FDA later extended the warning from EzriCare to a second eye product manufactured by Global Pharma, Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment. The FDA said it "found unopened tubes to be contaminated with bacteria," though it did not name the bacteria.

It remains a little murky, per CBS. Initially, the bacteria was only found in opened bottles of Global Pharma's drops and testing on still-sealed bottles came back negative. But the FDA later extended the warning from EzriCare to a second eye product manufactured by Global Pharma, Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment. The FDA said it "found unopened tubes to be contaminated with bacteria," though it did not name the bacteria. More on the impact. The multistate outbreak has left another eight people blind and caused four to lose an eyeball, per the CDC, and all of the company's eye drops have been recalled. The strain behind the outbreak, an extremely drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, has never been reported in the US.

The multistate outbreak has left another eight people blind and caused four to lose an eyeball, per the CDC, and all of the company's eye drops have been recalled. The strain behind the outbreak, an extremely drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, has never been reported in the US. The trouble with overseas manufacturers. The New York Times reports the FDA confirmed its February visit to the plant was its first. The paper explains the FDA doesn't require a pre-approval inspection of plants that make OTC medicines, and the FDA conducted just 684 overseas inspections in 2022; it has some 4,000 foreign facilities to inspect, and about 1 in 5 are in India.