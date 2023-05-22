Miley Cyrus' Touring Days Appear to Be (Mostly) Over

Party in the USA? Miley Cyrus will keep that celebration going—and likely keep performing one of her most famous songs—but don't expect to catch her on a full-blown global concert tour anytime soon, not even for her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation. The 30-year-old "Flowers" and "Wrecking Ball" singer recently sat down for a chat with British Vogue, and she gave all indications that she's (mostly) done with being on the road. "I can't," Cyrus told the magazine. "Not only 'can't,' because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or [fulfillment] other than my own?"

Cyrus notes that while she's grateful for her fans, there's not much appeal for her in performing for the masses. "Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love," she said, calling it "isolating" and "not natural," adding, "There's no connection. There's no safety." Deadline notes Cyrus hasn't been on a world tour in nearly a decade—her Bangerz Tour of nearly 80 shows was in 2014.

This doesn't necessarily mean you'll never have the chance to catch Cyrus in concert again. She's still taking part in smaller-scale events, including last year's five-show Attention Tour, which featured performances in Los Angeles and a handful of South American cities. USA Today notes that Cyrus has also taken the stage in recent years on Saturday Night Live, at the Grammys, and during a tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Read the rest of her interview with British Vogue here. (Read more Miley Cyrus stories.)