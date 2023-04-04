10 Healthiest, Unhealthiest Cities

It appears that residents of San Francisco have some new bragging rights. An assessment at WalletHub ranks the city as the healthiest in the US, with Brownsville, Texas, bringing up the rear. The outlet crunched data from more than 180 metro areas on dozens of related factors: the percentage of people reporting 14 "physically unhealthy" days in a month, the availability of doctors and healthy food, the frequency of physical activity, green space, etc. Here are the top and bottom 10 cities, with their scores out of 100:



Healthiest cities

San Francisco, 67.07 Seattle, 65.22 Honolulu, 62.23 San Diego, 61.94 Salt Lake City, 61.86 Portland, 61.09 Washington, DC, 59.78 Minneapolis, 58.51 Denver, 58.42 Irvine, California, 57.63

Least healthy cities