Jill Biden's Basketball Idea Doesn't Land Well

Jill Biden suggested that the winners and the losers of the women's college basketball championship be invited to the White House. The request is "A JOKE," tweeted Angel Reese, star of the winning LSU team. It seems that sentiment is on Reese's side here.

"I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith wrote in reply to Reese. "Runner-ups don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now?"

At USA Today, Nancy Armour writes that she can't believe Jill Biden, or a close adviser, didn't realize the tone-deaf nature of her request. "LSU should not have to share its hard-earned spotlight because some people can’t wrap their heads around the fact women are not special snowflakes who can’t handle disappointment or adversity." Biden's request is not just an insult to LSU but patronizing to the losing Iowa team, she writes. "Trust me when I tell you that women don’t need your paternalism."