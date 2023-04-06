Democrats Seething Over Clarence Thomas Report

Neither Clarence Thomas himself nor the Supreme Court has responded to ProPublica's report detailing how the justice has received lavish vacations and gifts from a prominent GOP donor for 20 years without disclosing them. Democrats, on the other hand, have plenty to stay about Thomas' relationship with real estate magnate Harlan Crow:

AOC: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for Thomas to be impeached. "This is beyond party or partisanship. This degree of corruption is shocking—almost cartoonish," she wrote. Attached to the tweet is an image from the story, a painting (based on a real-life photo) of Thomas at Crow's Adirondack resort smoking a cigar while with Crow with three other prominent conservatives.

Durbin: Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin said his panel "will act" in the wake of the report, per the Hill. "The highest court in the land shouldn't have the lowest ethical standards," he said in a statement. "Today's Pro Publica report reveals that Justice Thomas has for years accepted luxury travel on private yachts and jets and a litany of other gifts that he failed to disclose. This behavior is simply inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a Justice on the Supreme Court."