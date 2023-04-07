Ye Is Off the Billionaires List

And Elon Musk drops from No. 1 to No. 2
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 7, 2023 1:00 AM CDT
The Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West Is No Longer a Billionaire
FILE - Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, on March 11, 2022.   (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is a billionaire no longer. He was on the Forbes' billionaires list last year with an estimated net worth of $2 billion, but after Adidas terminated its partnership with the controversial rapper, his net worth dropped to an estimated $400 million, CBS News reports. In other notable news from the 2023 list, Elon Musk fell from the top spot to No. 2 with an estimated net worth of $188.2 billion. Now atop the list: Bernard Arnault and his family, who own luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH, with $227 billion. See the full list here. (Read more Kanye West stories.)

