Ye Is Off the Billionaires List

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is a billionaire no longer. He was on the Forbes' billionaires list last year with an estimated net worth of $2 billion, but after Adidas terminated its partnership with the controversial rapper, his net worth dropped to an estimated $400 million, CBS News reports. In other notable news from the 2023 list, Elon Musk fell from the top spot to No. 2 with an estimated net worth of $188.2 billion. Now atop the list: Bernard Arnault and his family, who own luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH, with $227 billion. See the full list here. (Read more Kanye West stories.)