Flying Bicycle Kick Steals Show

Manchester City striker scores in acrobatic display
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 8, 2023 4:00 PM CDT
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday, April 8, 2023.   (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Erling Haaland backed away from his marker, set himself with his back to goal, and leapt high to deliver an acrobatic scissor-kick into the bottom corner. The Manchester City striker hit 30 English Premier League goals on Saturday with a header and a majestic flying volley in a 4-1 victory at Southampton. Haaland's first goal couldn't have been easier. His second simply took the breath away, the AP reports.

Afterward, he sat on the ground and celebrated with a zen pose. Before long, he was laughing at the brilliance of his own goal—his 44th in all competitions for City this season. "We lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," City manager Pep Guardiola said later, "but (Haaland) is on that level." Writers described the bicycle kick as devastating, acrobatic, and brilliant. NBC Sports Soccer posted a video of the goal here.

