Biden to Al Roker: 'I Plan on Running

An official announcement it is not, though it is another sign that President Biden has every intention of seeking a second term: “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet," Biden told Al Roker Monday morning on the Today show. As NBC News notes, Biden has made similar statements multiple times over the past year. Politico reports that the president's close advisers are privately saying the same, and the outlet sees "little urgency to announce" given that no serious challenger has emerged among Democrats.

The failure to make it official, however, has left the party in what Politico describes as a "state of limbo," with potential candidates quietly preparing to run should Biden have a surprise about-face. The 80-year-old president, already the oldest in history, would be 82 if inaugurated for a second term and 86 when it wrapped up. Rolling Stone notes that potential GOP challenger Donald Trump has been regularly attacking Biden on social media, though Biden has been relatively quiet about Trump. (Read more President Biden stories.)