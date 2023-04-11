Texas Rep Boycotts Bud Light in Favor of Beer Owned by Same Company

Apparently Dan Crenshaw didn't realize Anheuser-Busch also owns Karbach
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 11, 2023 2:00 AM CDT
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw is among the conservatives boycotting Bud Light after the beer brand used a transgender actress in a promo, but what he apparently doesn't realize is that the beer he favors instead is owned by the same parent company. Crenshaw, of Texas, is among those posting #boycottbudlight videos on social media; in his Instagram video, he says he's ready to throw away any Bud Light in his fridge only to open it and show a bunch of Karbach beers (like Crawford Bock and Love Street) and no Bud Light at all, MySanAntonio.com reports. The problem? Karbach, a local brewer, is owned by Anheuser-Busch, just like Bud Light, the Houston Chronicle reports. The craft brewery was acquired by the beer giant in 2016.

Karbach has also itself been supportive of LGBTQ+ causes, not to mention Black Lives Matter. "When you want to #boycottbudlight but then realize you don’t ever buy Bud Light," Crenshaw captioned his video, in which he referred to Bud Light's "stupid ad campaign." Among the comments were quite a few pointing out the shared parent company ("derp," reads one response), as well as observations like, "No one loves cancel culture quite like a [R]epublican." (Read more Anheuser-Busch stories.)

