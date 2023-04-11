Stranger Things Star to Wed Rockstar's Son

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly engaged at 19. She appeared to announce her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi—the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi—in an Instagram post on Tuesday, per Today. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple, which showed a large ring on the ring finger of Brown's left hand. Bongiovi shared a photo from the same beach photoshoot, revealing Brown wore a lacy white dress. "Forever," he wrote. As reps did not confirm an engagement, some fans were left wondering if they'd correctly interpreted the photos, per CNN. Brown had previously described the 20-year-old Bongiovi as her "partner for life," per Page Six. (Read more Millie Bobby Brown stories.)