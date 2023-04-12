First The Marvels Trailer Released

When Captain Marvel became the first female-fronted Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in 2019, studio president Kevin Feige said there would be many more to come. On Tuesday, Marvel released the first trailer for sequel The Marvels, starring three women: Brie Larson returning as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris from WandaVision, and Iman Vellani from Ms. Marvel, reports Variety. The trailer shows that the three heroes have a dilemma: Every time one of them uses their powers, they swap place with each other, Gizmodo reports.

"Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence," the official synopsis states. "But ... when her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe." The Marvels, due in cinemas November 10, was directed by Candyman reboot director Nia DaCosta, the first Black woman to direct an MCU movie.