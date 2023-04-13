Biden: 'I Don't Know Why My Ancestors Left Here'

President Joe Biden returned Wednesday to his ancestral home of Ireland, where he was greeted by thousands of cheering people who lined up four and five deep and endured an hourslong wait in the cold rain in hopes of getting a glimpse, a photo, or even the slightest touch from him. In the town of Dundalk, County Louth's most famous descendant declared: "I don't know why the hell my ancestors left here. It's beautiful." Biden's mother's family comes from this corner of Ireland, and he appeared overjoyed to take a break from Washington's grind to dive into his Irish heritage, which he often cites as a driving force in his public and private life, the AP reports.

The buoyant president popped into several shops and restaurants in Dundalk's town square, and he stretched over barricades to shake hands, make small talk and pose for pictures. Biden toured a food hall and later met up with some of his cousins at a pub. Biden is spending three days in Ireland on his first visit back as president, with plans to meet with Ireland's leaders, address the parliament in Dublin and attend a gala dinner on Thursday, then visit County Mayo, another ancestral area on the west coast of Ireland, on Friday before he flies back to Washington. Ireland's prime minister greeted Biden on Wednesday after he landed at the airport in Dublin.

Earlier Wednesday, Biden marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. The US-brokered deal brought peace to an area of the United Kingdom where years of sectarian violence known as "the Troubles" left some 3,600 people killed in bombings and other attacks. "The enemies of peace will not prevail," Biden said. "Northern Ireland will not go back, pray God."

In his speech at Ulster University's new campus in Belfast, Biden dangled the prospect of more American investment to help fuel economic growth—especially if Belfast's fractious politicians resolve a stalemate that has put their government on pause, reports the AP. "The simple truth is that peace and economic opportunity go together," Biden said. He urged all political parties to get back to work, saying that "democracy needs champions" and that Northern Ireland's future is in their hands. (Read more President Biden stories.)