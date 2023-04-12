Mountain Rescue Team Comes to Aid of High Hikers

The Lake District is England's biggest national park, and those who explore it can do so knowing that unpaid volunteers are on call to rescue them if they end up in trouble—including, apparently, the kind of trouble that can come from taking magic mushrooms while hiking. CNN reports passersby who observed a group of young adult males on Saturday in the Stoneycroft, Newlands, and Seathwaite area of the park called the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team to say the group needed help after taking magic mushrooms.

Eleven rescuers arrived at the scene and reported that two group members said they felt unwell, including the person who was to drive them home. "The casualties were walked down and given advice by the team medic regarding the timing of their onward travel"—"in other words, how long it would take before the mushrooms were out of the driver’s system," per the Guardian. The rescuers noted they were with the group for two hours. (Read more magic mushrooms stories.)