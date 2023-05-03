Russia: Ukraine Sent Drones to Assassinate Putin

Russia claims it has averted an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin, and it alleges Ukraine was behind the plot. The Kremlin on Wednesday said it brought down two drones overnight using what the BBC calls "electronic radar assets." Russia claims the drones were targeting Putin's Kremlin residence, but noted Putin was not there at the time and was instead working from his Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

Russia called the incident "a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president," and said it "reserves the right to take retaliatory measures wherever and whenever is deemed necessary." Though the AP reports debris from the drones fell on the ground below, no injuries or damage were reported. Ukraine has not commented. The Washington Post calls Russia's claim "an electric allegation that could create justification for Russia to escalate its war in Ukraine."

The Kremlin said the alleged incident wouldn't interrupt its plans to mark Victory Day, the May 9 celebration of Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Putin is set to participate in the celebrations in Moscow's Red Square. (Read more Vladimir Putin stories.)