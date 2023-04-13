Dan Snyder Cuts $6B Deal to Leave the NFL

Dan and Tanya Snyder have reached a rough agreement to sell the Washington Commanders for $6 billion, ending his scandal-ridden, much-investigated ownership of the storied NFL franchise. The buyer is a group led by Josh Harris, an owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, the New York Times reports. It includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and a group of limited partners including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. The deal would require the approval of the NFL's finance committee and three-fourths of the 31 other team owners, which could happen by the end of May.

The amount would be the most ever paid for a team, topping last year's $4.65 billion for the Denver Broncos, per CBS Sports. Snyder paid $800 million for his team in 1999. At the time, Snyder called the buy "the most wonderful thing that's ever happened to me," reports Axios. A sale would take Snyder out of the league before other owners kick him out—which they've been considering.

The NFL fined the team $10 million in 2021 after a Washington Post investigation uncovered accusations by dozens of female employees of sexual harassment. The league was so secretive about its findings in the case that a congressional committee stepped in. Federal prosecutors investigated allegations of financial wrongdoing, later settling with the team. Snyder resisted pressure to change the team's name for years, and he's been unable to get a new stadium built to replace the crumbling FedEx Field. The owner of the Indianapolis Colts said last year that Snyder "needs to be removed." (Even Snyder's partners wanted him to sell.)