Pompeo Says He'll Sit 2024 Out

After appearing to lay the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that he won't be seeking the Republican nomination after all. "The time is not right for me and my family," Pompeo said in a statement, ABC News reports. He said he and his wife, Susan, had been debating whether he'd enter the race for months, even as he made repeated trips to states that play an early role in choosing the GOP nominee. In making his announcement Friday, Pompeo, who also served as CIA director under former President Donald Trump, passed on a chance to endorse his old boss.

Asked in a Fox News interview whether he'll support Trump, who has announced he's running, Pompeo said he might not, adding that he'll "see how the primary plays out," per Politico. "I think Americans are thirsting for people making arguments, not just tweets," he said. One reason the moment might seem wrong for Pompeo, per the New York Times, is that Republican officials have moved away from his signature hawkish stances on foreign policy. But he suggested his decision might not be permanent. While apologizing to supporters for not being a presidential candidate, Pompeo added, "There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting." (Read more Mike Pompeo stories.)