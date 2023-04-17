The other figure embroiled in a series of negative stories about Clarence Thomas is speaking up to defend his relationship with the Supreme Court justice. Real estate magnate Harlan Crow tells the Dallas Morning News in a lengthy interview that he and Thomas are the victims of a "political hit job" from liberals. He says their friendship is just that, a friendship with no quid pro quo. The outlet ProPublica has reported that Crow has funded luxe vacations for Thomas for about 20 years and that Crow bought the home of Thomas' mother in Savannah, Georgia. The gist of the allegations is that Thomas hasn't been forthright on financial disclosure forms. (When the story about the vacations came out, Thomas disputed that he failed to report things properly.)

"A lot of people that have opinions about this seem to think that there's something wrong with this friendship," says Crow. "You know, it's possible that people are just really friends. It blows my mind that people assume that because Clarence Thomas has friends, that those friends have an angle."

For example, Crow says he's "pro-choice," unlike Thomas. "Do you think I would try to influence him about my point of view on that matter? No, of course not. That's insane," he says. "We have different points of view on that and probably other issues." They talk about what friends talk about, he says, especially their kids and dogs.