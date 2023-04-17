He's Making the Biggest Annual Salary in NFL History

Quarterback Jalen Hurts just barely missed winning a Super Bowl ring earlier this year, but his Philadelphia Eagles just provided a nice consolation. The team agreed to a five-year deal worth $255 million that equates to the highest annual salary in NFL history, reports USA Today. Of that money, about $179 million is guaranteed. In terms of guaranteed money, Hurts' deal is the third-biggest in NFL history, behind Deshaun Watson of Cleveland ($230 million) and Kyler Murray of Arizona ($189 million), per ESPN.

Despite the eye-popping numbers, Hurts can actually make more through incentives that could raise his total to $274 million through 2028, per NFL.com. The Eagles also tacked on the ultimate sign of their confidence in the 24-year-old—the first no-trade clause in the team's history. Last season, his third overall and second as a starter, Hurts passed for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns, and had a passer rating of 101.5. In the Super Bowl, he accounted for 374 total yards and four touchdowns, though Kansas City won 38-35. (Read more Jalen Hurts stories.)