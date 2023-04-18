Santos Launches Reelection Bid

After lying to voters about his background the first time around, Rep. George Santos has decided—now that much of it is out in the open—to ask voters to again send him to Congress. The New York Republican didn't mention the investigations and accusations facing him in his announcement, which he posted Monday on Instagram, the New York Times reports. "We need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly, and independent of local or national party influence," Santos said in the statement. "Good isn't good enough, and I'm not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done."

Santos had filed paperwork to run last month but not made an announcement. The incumbent is entering the race though members of both parties have already called on him to resign, per Vox. On top of everything else, his campaign's financial picture is bleak. His state's Republican Party organization won't be helping him. "From a political point of view, I don't think there's any future for him,” said Chairman Edward F. Cox. At least one Democrat welcomed Santos' announcement, per MSNBC. "Frankly, I can think of no better representative of the modern-day GOP's stance on honesty and integrity than George Santos," said Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle. (Read more George Santos stories.)