Fox News' False Election Claims Go Before a Jury This Week

The presiding judge already has pronounced fraud allegations Fox News aired concerning the 2020 presidential election false. Starting Monday in a courtroom in Delaware, Fox execs and stars will have to answer for their role in spreading doubt about the results, reports the AP. Jurors hearing the $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems will consider a specific question: Did Fox defame the voting machine company by airing bogus stories alleging that the election was rigged against then-President Donald Trump, even as many at the network privately doubted the false claims being pushed by Trump and his allies? The trial will test press freedom and the reputation of one of conservatives' favorite news sources. It will also illuminate the flow of misinformation that helped spark the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol and continues to fuel Trump's hopes to regain power in 2024.

Fox News stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and founder Rupert Murdoch are all expected to testify over the next few weeks. Barring a last-minute settlement, opening statements are scheduled for Monday. Dominion's lawsuit is being closely watched by another voting-technology company with a separate but similar case against Fox News. Smartmatic has looked to some rulings and evidence in the Dominion case to try to enhance its own $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit in New York. The Smartmatic case isn’t ready for trial but has survived Fox News’ effort to get it tossed out. Many experts are surprised Fox and Dominion have not reached an out-of-court settlement, though they can at any time. There's presumably a wide financial gulf. In court papers, Fox contends the $1.6 billion damages claim is a wild overestimate.

Dominion's motivation may also be to inflict maximum embarrassment on Fox with the peek into the network's internal communications following the election. Text messages from January 2021 revealed Carlson telling a friend that he hated Trump and couldn't wait to move on. There's little indication that the case has changed Fox's editorial direction or cut into its viewership. Fox has embraced Trump in recent weeks following the former president's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, and Carlson presented an alternate history of the Capitol riot. Just because Fox hasn't discussed Dominion on the air doesn't mean its fans are unaware of it, said Tim Graham, director of media analysis at the conservative watchdog Media Research Center. "When all of the other networks are thrilling to revealing text messages and emails," Graham said, supporters "see this as the latest attempt by the liberal media to undermine Fox News. There's going to be a rally-around-Rupert effect." The trial is expected to last into late May.