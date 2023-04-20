K-Pop Star, 25, Found Dead

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group Astro, was found dead in his Seoul home Wednesday night. He was 25. Police say he is believed to have died by suicide, but his official cause of death is still pending, the New York Post reports. "It is incomparable to the sorrow of the bereaved families who left their beloved sons and brothers, but all ASTRO members, Fantagio colleagues, and executives and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock," the group's music label, Fantagio Music, said in a statement cited by ETOnline. Astro launched in 2016.

The statement noted how "heartbreaking" it was to share the news with Moonbin's fans, because "the heart of the deceased ... always loved and thought of the fans more than anyone else." Those fans were taking to Instagram to share their love for the singer on his profile. "He always had such a big smile on his face which could automatically make a people smile too," one recalled. In 2017, the former lead singer of K-pop group SHINee committed suicide, and in 2019, another K-pop star also died of an apparent suicide. (If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24/7 at 988.)