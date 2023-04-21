While some conservatives are throwing away or boycotting their Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch beverages to protest the former brand's promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, one has decided to cut out the middleman and create his own concoction. Seth Weathers' Ultra Right 100% Woke Free American Beer is advertised as supporting "American values"—ie, not standing for "LGBTQ equality in the slightest," per the Daily Dot. "As conservatives, we're constantly getting hit in the face, left and right, by the 'woke' mind virus," Weathers—described by CBS News as a social media influencer who calls himself "Conservative Dad"—says in a minute-long ad for his beer. "The last place we want it is in our beer."

Appealing to a demographic that knows "which bathroom to use," Weathers implores his audience to "stop giving money to woke corporations that hate our values" and shell it out for his beer instead. There's one small hitch to his plan, however: The brewery he'd tapped to make his product has given him a hard no. Mike Zoller of PorchDrinking.com reported Wednesday that while Bent River Brewing Company, based in Illinois, was apparently approached by Weathers to make his beer, plans had never been solidified, and once they found out how he was marketing it, they "chose to pass on producing it," per a statement.

The brewery adds that "without our knowledge our name was listed on a website for a brief period of time," apparently referring to Weathers' Ultra Right site. Bent River's refusal isn't the only issue putting a damper on Weathers' scheme: Crain's Chicago Business notes that it's against the law for craft breweries in Illinois to ship beer directly to consumers. And per Newsweek, some are pointing out that Anheuser-Busch may also have a copyright infringement case against Weathers, as his Ultra Right beer might conflict with that company's Michelob Ultra.

How strong Anheuser-Busch's case would be is murky, as "'Ultra' is a common descriptive word," according to one legal expert. It's also not clear what Weathers' next move will be. While the Ultra Right website, which says the beer is still being brewed in Northern Illinois, originally noted that orders would ship on May 11, the site now says that the 110-calorie "golden ale blend" will ship "approximately 30 days after order." (No one's happy with Budweiser's new ad, apparently meant to help smooth over the recent commotion.)