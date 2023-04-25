Trump, Trump Jr. Weigh In on Carlson's Fox Exit

Count Donald Trump Jr. as one of the many conservatives not happy with Fox News after it parted ways with Tucker Carlson. "I mean, I think it changes things permanently. That’s one of the few voices in the Republican party that would call out the nonsense from GOP senators, governors and otherwise. You know, an actual thought leader in conservatism," Trump Jr. told Charlie Kirk on The Charlie Kirk Show, according to the Hill. "I hope whatever he does, he continues to be that voice for conservatism because, again, he’s one of the few people pushing those boundaries,” Trump Jr. said, calling Carlson a "once-in-a-generation type talent." Insider rounds up reactions from others in the "MAGA movement," and many seem to agree with Trump Jr. that this is "disastrous" for FOX.

For instance, on his show, Glenn Beck predicted, "I think that'll kill Fox." Big names on Twitter were promising to follow Carlson wherever he ends up next, with some hoping for OANN or Newsmax, and "done with Fox" was trending on the social network. Of course, there was also gloating on the other side: Deadline reports that on The View, hosts announced Carlson's exit to applause, and Ana Navarro then led the audience in singing, "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” The elder Donald Trump took a bit longer than others to weigh in, but ultimately told Greg Kelly on his Newsmax show Monday that he was "shocked," Insider reports. He called Carlson "very talented" and noted his "very high ratings." As for their relationship, he said Carlson, "especially over the last year or so, he's been terrific to me." (Carlson says despite texts to the contrary, he doesn't hate Trump.)