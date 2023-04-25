Trump, Trump Jr. Weigh In on Carlson's Fox Exit

Trump Jr. predicts that's it for the network
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 25, 2023 1:00 AM CDT
Trump Jr. Has a Message for Fox After Carlson's Exit
Donald Trump Jr., center left, arrives with his fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle, before former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York City, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla.   (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Count Donald Trump Jr. as one of the many conservatives not happy with Fox News after it parted ways with Tucker Carlson. "I mean, I think it changes things permanently. That’s one of the few voices in the Republican party that would call out the nonsense from GOP senators, governors and otherwise. You know, an actual thought leader in conservatism," Trump Jr. told Charlie Kirk on The Charlie Kirk Show, according to the Hill. "I hope whatever he does, he continues to be that voice for conservatism because, again, he’s one of the few people pushing those boundaries,” Trump Jr. said, calling Carlson a "once-in-a-generation type talent." Insider rounds up reactions from others in the "MAGA movement," and many seem to agree with Trump Jr. that this is "disastrous" for FOX.

For instance, on his show, Glenn Beck predicted, "I think that'll kill Fox." Big names on Twitter were promising to follow Carlson wherever he ends up next, with some hoping for OANN or Newsmax, and "done with Fox" was trending on the social network. Of course, there was also gloating on the other side: Deadline reports that on The View, hosts announced Carlson's exit to applause, and Ana Navarro then led the audience in singing, "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” The elder Donald Trump took a bit longer than others to weigh in, but ultimately told Greg Kelly on his Newsmax show Monday that he was "shocked," Insider reports. He called Carlson "very talented" and noted his "very high ratings." As for their relationship, he said Carlson, "especially over the last year or so, he's been terrific to me." (Carlson says despite texts to the contrary, he doesn't hate Trump.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X