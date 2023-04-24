Report: Discrimination Lawsuit Linked to Carlson Departure

A discrimination lawsuit filed by a former producer played a role in Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News on Monday, insiders say. Sources tell the Los Angeles Times that the decision came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, with input from other top Fox execs, and one factor was the lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg last month. Grossberg, who was fired and countersued by the network, alleges that she faced bullying, sexism, and antisemism after she was transferred from Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo to Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Grossberg also alleges that Fox lawyers "intimidated" her into giving misleading evidence in Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit, the Guardian reports. "Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News is, in part, an admission of the systemic lying, bullying, and conspiracy-mongering claimed by our client," Grossberg attorney Tanvir Rahman said Monday. "Mr. Carlson and his subordinates remain individual defendants in the case and we look forward to taking their depositions under oath in the very near term." A source tells Variety that Justin Wells, Carlson's longtime executive producer, is also leaving Fox.

According to the Los Angeles Times' sources, Murdoch was also concerned about Carlson's promotion of conspiracy theories that the Capitol riot was caused by government agents. An insider tells Mediaite that while the network claimed it had "agreed to part ways" with the host, the departure was a firing that caught Carlson and many others at Fox by surprise. In an apparent coincidence, CNN fired longtime host Don Lemon on Monday. (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)