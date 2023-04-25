Seven years ago, Adele graced James Corden's car for a segment of "Carpool Karaoke," a segment on his Late Late Show. That clip became the most viral video of 2016, racking up 261 million views, per the BBC—so it made sense that comedian's old friend from the UK teamed up with him for the final "Carpool Karaoke" as he wraps up his final week on the CBS program after eight years. In the clip, the 34-year-old singer wakes Corden up by smashing a pair of cymbals over his head at his Los Angeles home, and that kicks off 20 minutes of laughter, tears, and, of course, song as the pair make their way to CBS Studios, where Corden took over the Late Late Show from Craig Ferguson in 2015.

Their conversations with Adele behind the wheel—who admits she's "actually not a brilliant driver" and "can't sing without closing my eyes"—focus on some of Corden's most memorable guests (like Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder) on "Carpool Karaoke," which became its own stand-alone show on Apple TV+. They also sing some of Adele's greatest hits together, such as "Rolling in the Deep" and "I Drink Wine," the latter of which Adele tells the 44-year-old Corden was partly inspired by a long conversation she'd had with him in which he confessed to having a tough time. "I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe ... And then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later and I wrote this," she reveals to Corden, who responds, "It was everything that I was feeling that day."

As their ride nears CBS Studios, he notes, "This is my last-ever time that I'll do this, and it's blown my mind that you've done this for me," per People. "I love you, and we have had the best times here." Adele replies by calling him her "best friend in the whole world," revealing that she wishes she could go back to England with him, which is where he'll soon be heading with his wife and three kids. Watch the entire segment here, and catch it again Thursday for Corden's last Late Late Show, featuring guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell. (Read more Carpool Karaoke stories.)