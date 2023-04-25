Daniel Radcliffe Is a Dad

Actor, girlfriend Erin Darke are seen pushing stroller in NYC after confirming pregnancy in March
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 25, 2023 11:08 AM CDT
Daniel Radcliffe Is a Dad
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" at the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8 in Toronto.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The world watched Daniel Radcliffe grow up on screen as Harry Potter, and Radcliffe apparently has a new little one to watch grow up. A Radcliffe rep confirmed that longtime girlfriend Erin Darke was pregnant in March, though no one from Team Radcliffe or Darke has confirmed the birth; Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, were spotted out in New York City on Monday pushing a stroller, and Page Six did the math. There are no details on a name or gender of the baby, and the couple guards their privacy. They met in 2012 on the set of Kill Your Darlings and have been together since. Radcliffe told People last year that "I've got a really nice life. ... We're really happy." (Read more Daniel Radcliffe stories.)

