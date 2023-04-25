The controversy surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to grow, with Bloomberg reporting that his friend Harlan Crow had an interest in a case brought before the court, despite Thomas' assurances that he didn't think he needed to report pricey vacations paid for by the billionaire because Thomas never ruled on a case linked to him. This coincides with a similar story about fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch, who, according to Politico, failed to report a house sale to the head of a law firm that had "numerous cases before the court," further exposing "the weakness of the court's disclosure procedures." More:

According to Bloomberg, "the Crow family had a non-controlling interest" in Trammell Crow Residential Co. in January 2005, when the Supreme Court issued a one-sentence order, declining to hear an appeal from an architecture firm that demanded more than $25 million from the company "for allegedly misusing copyrighted building designs." Bloomberg notes "there were no noted recusals—indicating that Thomas participated—and no noted dissents." In a statement, Crow claims "Trammell Crow Residential operated completely independently of Crow Holdings with a separate management team and its own independent operations" and that "neither Harlan Crow nor Crow Holdings had knowledge of or involvement in this case."