Carrie Fisher Is Getting 'Long Overdue' Walk of Fame Star

Carrie Fisher is getting what Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill says is a "long overdue" star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fisher, who died at age 60 in 2016, was best known for playing Princess Leia in the original trilogy and later films. Fisher will be honored next week on May 4—Star Wars Day—with daughter Bille Lourd accepting the star on behalf of her mother, People reports. Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo, got his Walk of Fame star in 2003 and Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, got one in 2018.

Fisher was also a scriptwriter and bestselling author. Beyond the two Star Wars trilogies she appeared in, her many other film credits include The Blues Brothers and When Harry Met Sally. "Her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds," Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement, per CBS. "Long overdue & so well-deserved," Hamill tweeted, adding the hashtag #CarrieOnForever. (Read more Carrie Fisher stories.)