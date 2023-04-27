Report: DeSantis Will Enter GOP Race Within Weeks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to enter the White House race in the middle of next month amid fears that former President Trump could soon be seen as an unbeatable frontrunner, insiders say. Sources tell NBC that DeSantis is likely to announce the formation of an exploratory committee in mid-May, followed by an official campaign launch. A Republican state senator filed an amendment to an elections bill this week to ensure that DeSantis would be exempt from the state's "resign to run" law if he runs for president, CBS reports. The law bans elected state officials from qualifying as a candidate for an office that overlaps with their current term.

DeSantis operatives have been working to build teams in early voting states including Nevada and South Carolina, the AP reports. The governor has been attacked on an almost daily basis by Trump, and allies have been urging him to enter the race as soon as possible. DeSantis supporters say they're worried by how far behind DeSantis has fallen in polls, and by how the governor's feud with Walt Disney World has dominated headlines. "Trump is fighting Democrats, DeSantis is fighting a Mouse," a member of the Florida GOP’s state executive committee tells NBC. "Members of Congress and voters are choosing the fight they think is more important." (Disney sued DeSantis on Wednesday.)