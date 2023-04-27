Woman Suspected of Killing 13 With Cyanide

The former wife of a senior police officer in Thailand is suspected of being a serial killer with more than a dozen victims. Authorities believe Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn started killing people she knew, including two female police officers, with cyanide in 2020, the BBC reports. Police say the 36-year-old had a bottle of cyanide in her possession when she was arrested in Bangkok Tuesday. Sararat was arrested two weeks after the death of a friend who collapsed and died next to a river after traveling there with Sararat for a Buddhist ritual. Traces of cyanide were found in the woman's body and possessions including her phone and bags were missing.

Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn said Thursday that police are now investigating 13 suspicious deaths linked to Sararat, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. He said a 14th person survived after throwing up poisoned food. "The suspect lured her latest victim into eating herbs, and around 20 minutes later she collapsed," the chief said. Police say Sararat apparently bought the cyanide online. She will face numerous charges—including premeditated murder with intent to steal property, poisoning, and theft —some of which carry a potential death penalty, police say.





Investigators believe Sararat's main motive was financial gain. Some of her alleged victims had loaned her money, the Bangkok Post reports. Sararat, a mother of two, is four months pregnant. According to Thai media, she was divorced from her police officer husband last year and got together with a new boyfriend, who is among her alleged victims. Friends said the man collapsed after having a meal with Sararat last month and died later that day. Video posted on social media showed Sararat holding her birthday party the same night.