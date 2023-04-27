Leaf Blower Argument Ends in Shooting Death

Sheriff's department finds 79-year-old had 'perceived grievances' with victim
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 27, 2023 4:09 PM CDT
Neighbor Faces Murder Charge After Quarrel Over Leaf Blower
William Martys was doing yardwork earlier this month when his next-door neighbor, Ettore Lacchei, approached him, evidently to complain about the noise his leaf blower was making. When sheriff's deputies arrived, they found Martys, 59, had been shot in the head. The Antioch, Illinois, man died of his wounds, USA Today reports. Lacchei, 79, was arrested this week in the April 12 shooting; he has been charged with first-degree murder. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said an investigation found that Lacchei had "various perceived grievances with Martys." (Read more murder charges stories.)

