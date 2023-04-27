Brittney Griner: I'm Not Leaving US Soil Again

Brittney Griner held her first press conference Thursday since being freed from Russian detention in December, and she made a pledge few could fault: "I'm never going overseas to play again unless I'm representing my country at the Olympics," the WNBA star told reporters in Phoenix, per People. "If I make that team, that would be the only time I would leave the US soil." The 32-year-old now plays for the league's Phoenix Mercury. Other topics:

Money: Griner said she previously traveled to Russia to play in order to make extra money. “A lot of us go over there to make an income, to support out families, to support ourselves," she said, per CNN. "So I don’t knock any player that wants to go overseas and want to make a little bit extra money." She said she hoped the WNBA would grow, making it possible for players to make more and avoid that necessity.