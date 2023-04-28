'Trump Train' Members Sorry for Harassing Biden Bus

Two members of a so-called "Trump Train" have apologized for their role in harassing a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway days before the 2020 election. Three campaign events were called off after vehicles displaying Trump flags surrounded the bus, forcing it to slow down. According to a lawsuit filed earlier this year, the bus driver had to take evasive maneuvers to avoid the pro-Trump drivers on Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin, the Dallas Morning News reports. Convoy members Hannah Ceh and Kyle Kruger said they were sorry for actions that frightened and intimidated campaign workers.

"I knew that my driving was risky, but I wanted to express my opposition to their campaign and send them a message to leave my community," Kruger said in his apology. As part of a settlement, Ceh and Kruger have been removed from the lawsuit, leaving six defendants, including Ceh's parents. Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The lawsuit was filed by four people who were on the bus, including the driver, campaign workers, and former state Sen. Wendy Davis. They accused the defendants of violating their First Amendment rights and the 1871 Ku Klux Klan act, which cracked down on political intimidation, the Texas Tribune reports.

According to the lawsuit, Kruger, with Ceh in the passenger seat, drove just inches away from the campaign bus. In his apology, he admitted that his actions posed a risk to the bus driver, bus passengers, and others on the road. "While I regret now participating in such risky activity, and apologize to the occupants of the bus for my part in the actions that day, at the time I and other Trump Train participants were happy that, after our actions, the Biden campaign canceled the rest of the bus tour," Kruger said, per the Tribune. For the remaining defendants, the lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in April next year. (Read more Texas stories.)