FBI Investigates Trump Trucks Surrounding Biden Bus

(Newser) – A highway enounter between Trump suppporters' trucks and a Biden campaign bus has led to the cancellation of several campaign events and drawn the FBI's interest. Vehicles displaying Trump flags surrounded the bus, it occupants shouting, as it traveled I-35 on Friday in Texas. A local Democratic official reported a collision, the Texas Tribune reports. Police in Kyle later said that they received reports of at least two vehicle bumping but that none of the vehicles stopped. The city manager of New Braunfels said police there received calls reporting "the Trump Train following the Biden/Harris campaign bus" but that officers didn't witness any traffic violations." Kyle said the collision happened in San Marcos, and San Marcos said its officers couldn't catch up to the group of vehicles before it left the city. State Democrats canceled three campaign events planned for later Friday, expressing safety concerns. The FBI said it's looking into the matter.

A Texas GOP official said she helped form the convoy after being allerted by other supporters of President Trump that the bus was headed her way. "We decided we would jump on 35 to show support for our president," Naomi Narvaiz said. "I didn’t see anyone being overly aggressive." On Twitter, Narvaiz posted: "We sent the @JoeBiden @KamalaHarrisbus out of Hays! Your kind aren’t welcome here!" President Trump also tweeted about the encounter, posting a video of his supporters shadowing the bus, with the caption, "I LOVE TEXAS!" A Texas Democrat blamed Trump for rhetoric that lead to "aggressive, abusive conduct" in a statement. "Those who fear their party is about to lose Texas resort to such desperate tactics," US Rep. Lloyd Doggett said, per the Tribune. "We have to stand up to these bullies just as we seek to protect the right of every last Texan to vote out the Bully-in-Chief." Doggett was on the Biden bus at the time, along with Democratic officials and candidates. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

