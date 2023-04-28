Did DeSantis Miscalculate Against Disney?

Now that Disney has fired back in a big way at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a common theme in coverage has emerged, one that questions whether DeSantis has taken on too big of a fight ahead of his expected entry into the 2024 race. He may well prove the naysayers wrong, but the sentiment is coming not just from his usual critics on the left but from within his own party in Florida, as the Orlando Sentinel reports. Coverage:

The Hill has an overview, with Niall Strange writing that "whispers are growing louder among Republicans that (DeSantis) has miscalculated in his battle with Disney—a struggle that has already gone on for more than a year and has no end in sight." Yes, many Republicans back his fight against "wokeness," but others are worried he's defying conservative principles by using his elected authority to go after a company with which he disagrees.