Trump Hugs 'Terrific Woman' Who Wants Pence Executed

During a New Hampshire campaign stop at the Red Arrow Diner on Thursday night, former President Donald Trump had a chance to meet Micki Larson-Olson, who's served prison time for her role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She has called for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence and the members of Congress who voted to certify President Biden's election victory. In fact, Larson-Olson, 52, who said she considers Trump the nation's "real president," told NBC News, she "would like a front seat of Mike Pence being executed." When Trump encountered Larson-Olson on Thursday night in Manchester, he embraced her, kissed her on the cheek, and called her "a terrific woman."

Trump also offered Larson-Olson, who was introduced to him as a "Jan. 6er," words of encouragement and signed the backpack she took to the Capitol. "I can't tell you how much that meant to me," she said, per the Washington Post. The QAnon supporter had driven 2,000 miles from Texas to see him. As recently as Friday, Larson-Olson said she had no regrets about her actions on Jan. 6. She climbed the scaffolding that day that was in place for Joe Biden's inauguration and held onto it as police tried to bring her down. Her later social media posts said it took six officers to remove her. "Every single person" who supported the election results should be killed, she told NBC. "The punishment for treason is death, per the Constitution," Larson-Olson said. Spokespeople for Trump and Pence did not immediately comment on her encounter Thursday. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)