AOC 'Not Planning to Primary Gillibrand'

As New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's reelection campaign nears, there has been so much speculation around the possibility of someone issuing a primary challenge from the left that, per Politico, some wondered whether the senator would even run in 2024 (she ended up announcing in January that she would). Now, however, it seems her path to another term is clearing; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the strongest contenders when it comes to potential primary challengers, "is not planning to run for Senate in 2024. She is not planning to primary Gillibrand," according to AOC's rep. As the Washington Examiner reports, less than a month ago, AOC's response when asked about a Senate run in 2024 was, "Don’t ask me that question."

Politico lists others who had been seen as potential challengers who've similarly decided not to run: two of AOC's fellow representatives, Jamaal Bowman and Ritchie Torres, and former New York Rep. Mondaire Jones. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations, has also been mentioned as a possible challenger, and he has not commented, but the chair of the New York Democratic Party says that, of all the speculation around not just Cuomo but any challenger who might come forward, "unless something emerges soon, it’s going to be just a lot of talk." See the full analysis at Politico. (Read more Election 2024 stories.)