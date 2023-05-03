Fall Out Boy Releases Record Filled With Real Tears

No, this is not an April Fools' Day joke
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted May 3, 2023 3:00 AM CDT
Pete Wentz and the band Fall Out Boy perform after the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.   (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Apparently the idea of owning the actual tears of Fall Out Boy members was exciting enough that the product in question sold out almost immediately. The emo (or is it more punk?) band on Monday announced the release of a super limited edition vinyl record known as a "Crynyl," because it is "filled with real tears for maximum emotional fidelity" and comes "packaged in a gatefold box with built-in tissue dispenser." Just 50 copies were made and sorry folks, they're all spoken for, though the band says it will also be giving some away in the future.

Bassist Pete Wentz can actually be seen crying and having his tears collected in a promotional video for the record, People reports. "I can't think of anything more emo than selling Pete's literal tears," said one commenter. The record in question is So Much (For) Stardust, which was released in March. The band is launching a North American amphitheater tour in June, Consequence of Sound reports. Band member Joe Trohman announced shortly before the latest album release that he is taking a break to focus on his mental health, which for years has been "rapidly deteriorat[ing]." Lead guitarist Patrick Stump said he was "really proud" of Trohman for speaking up. (Read more Fall Out Boy stories.)

