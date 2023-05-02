School Principal Runs From Dumpster-Diving Bear

A West Virginia school principal had an unexpected encounter with a bear that popped out of a dumpster, reports Fox 5 DC. Principal James Marsh of Zela Elementary spotted a bear on school grounds and went to lock the dumpster to keep it out. Instead, he found himself sprinting away as the bear appeared. The bear, for what it's worth, may have been just as startled as the principal. Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick joked that "Principals may need hazard pay in Wild Wonderful West Virginia." Principal Marsh reportedly said, "You put trash in a dumpster, but you don't expect anything to come out! That was an unexpected surprise." Though the encounter is funny in hindsight, it's also a reminder of the importance of being mindful in areas where bears are active.

The American Bear Association 's guidelines for bear and human safety include keeping a clean yard free of smelly things that might attract the creatures. The association encourages storing garbage cans in secure buildings and rinsing empty food containers. Other precautions include bringing in bird feeders at night, storing pet food bowls inside, and cleaning outdoor grills. Removing insect nests is helpful, as is securing aromatic woods and petroleum products. Principal Marsh would likely also note that it is important to stay alert and wear good running shoes.