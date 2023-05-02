Woman Says Oklahoma Victims Include Daughter, 3 Grandkids

Officials in Okmulgee County, Oklahoma haven't confirmed the names and causes of death of all seven people found dead on a rural property Monday, but a grim picture is emerging through statements from family members. Janette Mayo tells the AP that the sheriff's office informed her late Monday that her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and grandchildren Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, were among the people shot to death at the property. Officials said Monday that they believed Guess' husband, convicted rapist Jesse McFadden, 39, was among the dead, as were teens Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, friends of Tiffany Guess who had been reported missing.

McFadden was released from prison in 2020 after serving 17 years for rape. Mayo says her family didn't know about his criminal history until a few months ago. "He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake," she says. "He was very demure. He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up." Justin and Ashleigh Webster, parents of Ivy Webster, tell the Oklahoman that their daughter was at the property for a sleepover with Tiffany Guess.

The Websters believe McFadden killed the teens in a massacre planned in advance. "He wanted to hurt the people that he loved most," Justin Webster says. "And our daughter was best friends with Tiffany, his daughter. They were inseparable, they did everything together. And I think he just wanted to act out at the world and take as many as he possibly can." The bodies were found on a property near the town of Henryetta, around 90 miles east of Oklahoma City. The AP reports that according to court records, McFadden was due in court Monday for the start of a trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. (Read more Oklahoma stories.)