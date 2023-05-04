Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence on Social Media

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence on social media three weeks after he was hospitalized with what daughter Corrine said was a "medical complication." "Appreciate all the love!!!" the 55-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Wednesday, his first since April 6. "Feeling blessed." Celebrities including DJ Khaled, AJ McClean, and Ludacris responded with message of support, CNN reports. "Sending you strength and love," wrote Jeremy Renner.

Foxx, who is still hospitalized in Atlanta, also expressed appreciation for Nick Cannon, his temporary replacement on game show Beat Shazam, TMZ reports. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx," Fox Entertainment said in a statement, per Deadline. "Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ." Relatives haven't disclosed the nature of Foxx's medical condition. (Read more Jamie Foxx stories.)